The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) and Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) are excited to announce that the 8th instalment of Showcase Antigua and Barbuda will take place on June 7th to June 9th, 2023.

Antigua and Barbuda’s dedicated travel trade business to business event, is aimed at increasing business from the destination’s main source markets in the US, Canada, UK, Europe and the Caribbean.

The event will target tour operators and buyers from overseas markets for travel to Antigua where they will experience the destination and conduct business with on-island suppliers ranging from accommodation providers, airlines, destination management companies and more.

Minister of Tourism and Investment, The Honorable Charles Max Fernandez noted that “the uniqueness of our destination has to be relayed through the eyes of our travel partners first before it can be experienced by potential visitors. Herein lies the importance of our Showcase Antigua Barbuda platform.

It presents an opportunity for our travel partners to learn initially, experience intermediary and finally… position Antigua and Barbuda as the ideal vacation destination. Showcase Antigua and Barbuda 2023 is a must do for any Travel Partner who wants to stay ahead of the game”.

Travel partners will have the opportunity to engage in a full day of meetings with local suppliers and the opportunity to play and explore the destination.

Alex de Brito, First Vice Chairman of the ABHTA commented that “Showcase Antigua Barbuda continues to be a hugely beneficial platform for the members of the ABHTA. This year, we saw the introduction of two new elements, the Destination Roundtable and Experience Antigua and Barbuda day. Both additions allowed us to focus on strategizing on the growth of Tourism while exposing our visiting travel partners to the unique experiences offered by Antigua and Barbuda.

“Having the opportunity to present our product to travel partners from all across the globe, is an exceptional way to ensure that Antigua and Barbuda remain top of mind for the decision makers in travel. As we look ahead to 2023, and the delivery of another successful event. We wish to extend a special invitation to all our travel partners to come, visit and enjoy a unique experience on our shores.”

Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority also wants travel partners to continue to keep Antigua and Barbuda top of mind. James highlights, “Antigua and Barbuda have incredible new product offerings that will be coming on stream in 2023. We will continue to entice our trade partners with our beautiful twin island destination, by continuing to highlight our key pillars”.

Antigua and Barbuda Travel Trade partners and members of the ABHTA desirous of attending the event are asked to save the date June 7th to June 9th. More details on registration will be shared at a later date.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP