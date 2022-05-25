(Dashboard Update for May 25, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed eighty (80) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 21st May, 2022 at 6pm.

Forty-two (42) cases were recorded on May 20th and thirty-eight (38) on May 21st.

One hundred and fifty-three (153) samples were processed.

Sixty (60) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand and sixty-two (8,062); which is inclusive of two hundred and thirteen (213) active cases.

There are three (3) hospitalized cases; one (1)severe and two (2) mild.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

