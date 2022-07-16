(Dashboard Update for July 16, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed eight (8) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 13th July, 2022 at 6pm.

Four (4) cases were recorded on July 12th and four (4) on July 13th.

One hundred and sixty-three (163) samples were processed.

Fifteen (15) recovered cases were recorded.

One (1) COVID-19 related death was recorded at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand seven hundred and twelve (8,712); which is inclusive of twenty-five(25) active cases.

There is one (1) mild hospitalized case.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

