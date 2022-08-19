75 children from the City West summer camp pay surprise visit to Prime Minister Gaston Browne

Photo by OPM

On Thursday, 75 children from the City West’s annual summer camp made a surprise visit to Prime Minister Gaston Browne at his office on Queen Elizabeth Highway.

The enthusiastic young campers had the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Browne and pretended to be him for the morning.

Prime Minister Browne spent his Thursday morning showing the children his office and allowing everyone to sit in his chair and pretend to pick up calls and sign their names.

Questioning the young campers about their experience at the camp so far, many students reported that they enjoyed music lessons and sports time the most.

Before bidding the children farewell as they made their way to Stingray city for the day, PM Browne reminded them that they can become Prime Minister someday, once they remain focused, authentic, and hardworking.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP