(Dashboard Update for May 15, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed seventy-four (74) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 12th May, 2022 at 6pm.

Twenty (20) cases were recorded on May 10th, twenty-six (26) on May 11th and twenty-eight (28) on May 12th.

One hundred and fifty-two(152) samples were processed.

Twenty-five (25) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is seven thousand seven hundred and ninety-five(7,795); which is inclusive of one hundred and twenty-two (122) active cases.

There are four (4) hospitalized cases; one (1) moderate and three (3) mild.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

