(Dashboard Update for June 9, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed seventy-three (73) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 8th June, 2022 at 6pm.

One hundred and twenty-nine (129) samples were processed.

Thirty-seven (37) recovered cases were recorded.

One (1) COVID-19 related death was recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand four hundred and seventy-nine (8,479); which is inclusive of one hundred and fifty (150) active cases.

There are five (5) hospitalized cases; two (2) moderate and three (3) mild.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

