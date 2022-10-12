Dashboard Update for October 12, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed seven (7) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of October 7, 2022 at 6pm.

One (1) case was recorded on September 30th, three (3) on October 3rd, and one (1) on October 4th, 5th and 6th.

Thirty-one (31) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is nine thousand one hundred and six (9,106); which is inclusive of six (6) active cases.

There are no hospitalized cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

