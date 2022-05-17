(Dashboard Update for May 17, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed sixty (60) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 14th May, 2022 at 6pm.

Forty-seven (47) cases were recorded on May 13th and thirteen (13) on May 14th.

Ninety-nine (99) samples were processed.

Twenty-one (21) recovered cases were recorded.

One (1) COVID-19 related death was recorded on May 14th.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is seven thousand eight hundred and fifty-five(7,855); which is inclusive of one hundred and sixty-one (161) active cases. There are four (4) hospitalized cases; one (1) moderate and three (3) mild.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.