(Dashboard Update for May 11, 2022)- CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHAT’S APP GROUP

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed fifty-eight (58) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 9th May, 2022 at 6pm.

Ten (10) cases were recorded on May 4th, six (6) on May 5th, fourteen (14) on May 6th, seven (7) on May 7th and twenty-one (21) on May 9th.

One hundred and sixty-seven(167) samples were processed.

Forty (40) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is seven thousand seven hundred and twenty-one (7,721); which is inclusive of seventy-three (73) active cases.

There are five (5) hospitalized cases; one (1) severe, two (2) moderate and two (2) mild.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.