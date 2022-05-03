PRESS RELEASE FROM STRATCOM:

Suspected Suicide

Police are currently conducting further investigations into a suspected Suicide that took place at Lower Ottos.

A 54 year old Jamaican national was discovered hanging by his neck from a tree in his backyard around 3:50 pm on Tuesday.

Someone in the neighborhood made the discovery and notified the police.

He was last seen alive around 10:00 am on Sunday 1st May.

A medical doctor pronounced the body dead approximately 5:13 pm.

