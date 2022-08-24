(Dashboard Update for August 24, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed fifty-four (54) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of 20th August, 2022 at 6pm.

Fourteen (14) cases were recorded on August 16th, seven (7) on August 17th, eleven on August 18th, eleven (11) on August 19th and eleven (11) on August 20th.

Eight hundred and forty-nine (849) samples were processed.

Fifty-five (55) recovered cases were recorded.

One (1) COVID-19 death was recorded on August 20th at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand nine hundred and forty-nine (8,949); which is inclusive of fifty-three (53) active cases.

There are three mild hospitalized cases.

