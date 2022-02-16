53 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda, 1 new death

(Dashboard Update for February 16, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed fifty-three (53) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 14th February, 2022 at 6pm.

Seven (7) cases were recorded on the 10th February, fourteen (14) on the 11th, fourteen (14) on the 12th and eighteen (18) on the 14th.

Five hundred and sixty-one (561) samples were processed.

Five hundred and fifty-four (554) recovered cases were recorded.

One (1) COVID-19 related death was recorded at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

