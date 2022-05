The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

It is illegal for a person to fish, take, place for sale, purchase or have in possession of any of these species during the closed season. Failure to comply carries a maximum fine of EC$50,000.

For further information or to report any illegal activities call 462-1372/6106 or 462-3206/2841 or email <[email protected]>.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.