47 new cases of COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda

(Dashboard Update for June 3, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed forty-seven (47) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 1st June, 2022 at 6pm.

Forty-seven (47) samples were processed.

Twenty-three (23) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand three hundred and ninety-five (8,332); which is inclusive of one hundred and ninety-six (196) active cases.

There are no hospitalized cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP