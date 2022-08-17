(Dashboard Update for August 17, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed forty-four(44) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as 10th August, 2022 at 6pm.

Ten (10) cases were recorded on August 11th, sixteen (16) on August 12th and eighteen (18) on August 15th.

Six hundred and seventy-two (672) samples were processed.

Forty-two (42) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand eight hundred and ninety-five (8,895); which is inclusive of fifty-five (55) active cases. There are three mild hospitalized cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

