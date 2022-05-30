44 more cases of COVID-19 recorded today

(Dashboard Update for May 30, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed forty-four (44) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 26th May, 2022 at 6pm.

Twenty-three (23) cases were recorded on May 25th and twenty-one (21) on May 26th.

One hundred and two (102) samples were processed.

Seventy-four (74) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand one hundred and sixty-three (8,163); which is inclusive of one hundred and eighty-seven (187) active cases.

There are no hospitalized cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

