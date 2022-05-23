Dashboard Update for May 23, 2022)- CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed forty (40) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 19th May, 2022 at 6pm.

Fifty-five (55) samples were processed.

Twenty-eight (28) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is seven thousand nine hundred and eighty-two (7,982); which is inclusive of one hundred and ninety-three (193) active cases.

There are three (3) hospitalized cases; one (1)severe and two (2) mild.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

