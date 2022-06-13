39 New cases of COVID-19 as of June 13, 2022

(Dashboard Update for June 13, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed thirty-nine (39) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Sunday 12th June, 2022 at 6pm.

Eighteen (18) cases were recorded on June 10th and twenty-one (21) on June 12th.

Sixty-one (61) samples were processed.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand five hundred and thirty-one (8,531); which is inclusive of one hundred and fifty-six (156) active cases.

There are five (5) hospitalized cases; two (2) moderate and three (3) mild.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

