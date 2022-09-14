34 new cases of COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda

(Dashboard Update for September 13, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed thirty-four (34) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of September 2, 2022 at 6pm.

Thirteen (13) cases were recorded on August 29th, three (3) on August 30th, six (7) on August 31st, seven (7) on September 1st and five (5) on September 2nd.

Four hundred and twenty (420) samples were processed.

Thirty-six (36) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is nine thousand and eight (9,008); which is inclusive of thirty-three (33) active cases. There are three (3) mild hospitalized cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP