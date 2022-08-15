Dashboard Update for August 15, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed thirty-one (31) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 10th August, 2022 at 6pm.

Twenty (20) cases were recorded on August 8th, eight (8) on August 9th and three (3) on August 10th.

Six hundred (600) samples were processed.

Fifteen (15) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand eight hundred and fifty-one (8,851); which is inclusive of fifty-three (53) active cases.

There are three mild hospitalized cases.

