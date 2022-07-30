Coronavirus cell disease. Coronavirus flu background. Dangerous cases of flu. Medical health risk. Vector illustration.

(Dashboard Update for July 30, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

Thirty (30) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 28th July, 2022 at 6pm.

Four (4) cases were recorded on July 22nd, five (5) on July 25th, ten (10) on July 26th, eight (8) on July 27th and three (3) on July 28th.

Five hundred and twelve (512) samples were processed.

Twenty-four (24) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand seven hundred and seventy-three (8,773); which is inclusive of thirty-two (32) active cases.

There are no hospitalized cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP