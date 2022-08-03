3 senior co-ordinators of the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra are in the UK for a two week long training programme

L-R-Alfranique-Joseph-Joelle-Michael-and-Clarita-Thomas

Three senior co-ordinators of the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO) are in the United Kingdom for a two week long training programme at the renowned Sherborne Summer Music School.

The training is part of the ABYSO’s Train the Trainers programme which equips local music educators with capacity building opportunities to in turn teach in the ABYSO and more widely.

The Sherborne Summer School of Music (founded in 1952 as the Canford Summer School of Music) is located in the pretty medieval market town of Sherborne in Dorset. The annual summer programme allows musicians to enhance their skills under the tutelage of a team of dedicated, internationally celebrated teachers.

ABYSO Music Director, violinist Joelle Michael, is enrolled in the practical conducting and the George Hurst Conductor’s Courses. Her courses cover baton technique, score preparation, aural work and rehearsal technique.

The George Hurst Conductor’s Course is internationally recognised as one of the foremost summer programmes for training conductors. Joelle is trained in piano, voice, steelpan and violin musicianship and is a graduate of The University of West Indies with a degree in Musical Arts (Special).

ABYSO String Co-ordinator, award winning violinist Alfranique Joseph, will complete the Chamber Orchestra and Symphony Orchestra courses.

Her courses will allow in-depth technical exposure to masterpieces from the 18th, 19th and 20th century repertoire culminating with a concert at the end of the training.

Alfranique holds a BA (Hons) in Music with an emphasis on education. She is a member of the Antigua String Quartet and was awarded the most outstanding instrumentalist award in the 2021 Trinidad and Tobago musical festival.

ABYSO Woodwind Co-ordinator, clarinettist Clarita Thomas, will be a student on the Woodwind Conducting and the Lighter Side of Choral courses.

Her course will focus on the physical language of conducting, score preparation, rehearsal technique and repertoire knowledge for wind instruments as well as the art of choral singing respectively.

Clarita is a teacher by profession with extensive experience in music pedagogy, teaching music and choir conducting at both primary and secondary levels. This is her second ABYSO sponsored participation in the Sherborne programme.

At the end of the two week formal training programme, the tutors will spend a week in London where they will attend the world famous BBC Proms as well as a private rehearsal of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

ABOUT ABYSO

The ABYSO is a year-round, after school music programme committed to providing quality and accessible music education, instruments, performance and mentorship opportunities to young musicians and music educators across Antigua and Barbuda.

Since 2017, the musicians in the ABYSO have continued to develop their skills online and in person with our ABYSO music mentors and are excited to share their music with the public once again.

