3 earthquakes recorded near Caribbean islands including Antigua

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) Automatic Earthquake Location recorded three earthquakes on Saturday 21st May 2022.

DATE: 2022-05-21

TIME: 06:33 am (Local Time) | 10:33 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 5.0

LOCATION: Latitude: 19.76N | Longitude: 61.91W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES: 288 km NNE of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis

294 km N of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

392 km N of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

DATE: 2022-05-21

TIME: 01:23 am (Local Time) | 05:23 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 4.1

LOCATION: Latitude: 19.18N | Longitude: 61.95W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES: 226 km NE of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis

230 km N of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

328 km N of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

DATE: 2022-05-21

TIME: 00:38 am (Local Time) | 04:38 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 4.9

LOCATION: Latitude: 19.70N | Longitude: 61.91W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES: 282 km NNE of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis

287 km N of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

385 km N of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

DISCLAIMER: These events have NOT been reviewed by an analyst. They were automatically located by a seismological computational system, therefore, they are PRELIMINARY results and this may vary when new additional data are processed.

Source: UWI-Seismic Research Centre

