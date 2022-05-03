(Dashboard Update for May 3, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed twenty-eight (28) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 30th April, 2022 at 6pm.

Two (2) cases were recorded on April 28th, eighteen (18) on April 29th and eight (8) on April 30th.

One hundred and twenty-one (121) samples were processed.

Twenty-one (21) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is seven thousand six hundred and fifty-four (7,654); which is inclusive of fifty-three (53) active cases.

There is one (1) moderate hospitalized case.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.