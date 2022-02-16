25-year-old man dies in single-vehicle collision; 3rd road fatality for 2022

Traffictv268 photo

UPDATED: A 25 year old man has become the country’s third road fatality since the start of the year.

The man was driving a Toyota Vitz from North to South along Sir George Walter Highway shortly after 11 Tuesday night when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have renewed their appeal for motorists to exercise caution on the nation’s roads.

12: 14 a.m. Antigua Breaking News (ABN) is receiving word of a road fatality tonight.

Our news centre was told that a 25-year-old man died following an accident on the Airport Road in the vicinity of the Furniture Gallery.

The victim was transported to Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre where he died.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.