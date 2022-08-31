(Dashboard Update for August 30, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed twenty-five (25) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of 27th August, 2022 at 6pm.

Twelve (12) cases were recorded on August 23rd, seven (7) on August 24th, four (4) on August 25th, and two (2) on August 26th.

Eight hundred and forty-four (844) samples were processed.

Forty-three (43) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand nine hundred and seventy-four (8,974); which is inclusive of thirty-five (35) active cases.

There are three mild hospitalized cases.

