23 YEAR OLD WOMAN FOUND DEAD

Police are now carrying out a probe after a 23 year old woman was found dead at her home on Tindale Road.

Investigators say the body of the Jamaican national was discovered at about 9:15 Saturday night.

Details about what led to her death are not immediately clear, but we will provide more information as soon as it is available.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP