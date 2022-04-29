(Dashboard Update for April 29, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed twenty-two (22) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 26th April, 2022 at 6pm.

Ten (10) cases were recorded on April 26th and twelve (12) on April 27th.

Sixty-eight (68) samples were processed.

Nine (9) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is seven thousand six hundred and twenty-six (7,626); which is inclusive of forty-eight (48) active cases.

There is one (1) moderate hospitalized case.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

