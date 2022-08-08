(Dashboard Update for August 7, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed twenty-two (22) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 4th August, 2022 at 6pm.

Eleven (11) cases were recorded on August 3rd and eleven (11) on August 4th.

Four hundred and fifty-three (453) samples were processed.

Eleven (11) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand eight hundred and nine (8,809); which is inclusive of thirty-six (36) active cases.

There are three hospitalized cases; one (1) moderate and two (2) mild.

