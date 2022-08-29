21-year-old Alon Cornelius is drowning victim

Police confirm 21-year-old Alon Cornelius as the individual who drowned yesterday after a kayak overturned.

The initial report received by the Coast Guard indicated that he was one of two persons who went out on the kayak, reportedly without life jackets.

The other individual was assisted to safety by persons on the shore.

After an extensive search, Cornelius’ body was found at 8:58 pm and was recovered by the Coast Guard vessel.

Cornelius was pronounced dead at 9:53 pm.

