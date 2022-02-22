Dashboard Update for February 22, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed twenty-one (21) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 21st February, 2022 at 6pm.

Five hundred and seventeen (517) samples were processed.

Thirty-six (36) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is seven thousand four hundred and twenty-nine (7,429); which is inclusive of sixty-nine (69) active cases.

There are no hospitalized cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.