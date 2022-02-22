2022 Call For Scholarship Applications For Undergraduate And Graduate Academic Studies, And Graduate Research

SEDI-DHDEE is pleased to announce that the call for Undergraduate and Graduate Academic Studies and/or Research leading to a degree is open for the 2022 selection process.

The following are the links to the Call for Applications and to the OAS Scholarship Application Forms:

Call for applications for Graduate Studies: https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/Academic_Program_OAS_2022.asp

Call for applications for Undergraduate Studies: https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/specaf_2022.asp

Scholarship application form for Undergraduate Studies (last two years of a Bachelor’s degree):

https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1126&Type=1&Lang=Eng

Scholarship application form for Graduate Studies: https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1127&Type=1&Lang=Eng

Scholarships are available to study at academic institutions in the member states, including those participating in the OAS Consortium of Universities. Scholarships are not awarded to study at academic institutions in the sponsoring country.

Deadline for submission of hard copy applications and supporting documents to the headquarters of the Ministry of Education and Sports is 22nd April, 2022.

