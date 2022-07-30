1st Runner-up disappointed after being given empty envelope and “old” trophy

One of the top performers in this year’s calypso monarch competition is complaining after being given what appears to be an old trophy and an empty envelope.

Sammy C took social media to show how performers are treated.

Smh…. So 1st runner up trophy look like it was in a closet since 1979 seems like somebody was placed back then n dem ge dem back d trophy and an empty envelope no check smh…… ah you tap laugh Trinidad, Guyana, St. Vincent the entire Caribbean need to see this geeeezzzzz man!!!!!!Has anyone seen my check? Well it couldn’t fall out cause d envelope properly stapled. Well sah!

Tian Winter and Zacari win Calypso Monarch titles

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP