19-year-old shot outside Diamond Ice

A man from Point is currently in police custody assisting with investigations into an alleged shooting incident on All Saints Road.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation; however, a 19yr old man of Parham is at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center nursing what is believed to be gunshot wound to his thigh.

The incident is said to have occurred just outside Diamond Ice around

5:50 am.

