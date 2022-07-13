Dashboard Update for July 13 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed sixteen (16) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 11th July, 2022 at 6pm.

One (1) case was recorded on July 9th and fifteen (15) on July 11th.

Three hundred and forty- one (341) samples were processed.

Six (6) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand seven hundred and four (8,704); which is inclusive of thirty-three (33) active cases.

There is one (1) mild hospitalized case.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

