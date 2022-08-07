Dashboard Update for August 6, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed fourteen (14) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 at 6pm.

Ten (10) cases were recorded on July 29th, two (2) on July 30th, one (1) on August 1st and one (1) on August 2nd.

Ninety-four (94) samples were processed.

Twenty-one (21) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand seven hundred and eighty-seven (8,787); which is inclusive of twenty-five (25) active cases.

There are no hospitalized cases.

