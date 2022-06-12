(Dashboard Update for June 12, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed thirteen (13) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 9th June, 2022 at 6pm.

Twenty-nine (29) samples were processed.

Forty-six (46) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand four hundred and ninety-two (8,492); which is inclusive of one hundred and seventeen (117) active cases.

There are five (5) hospitalized cases; two (2) moderate and three (3) mild.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP