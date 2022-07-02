(Dashboard Update for July 2, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed thirteen (13) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 30th June, 2022 at 6pm.

Seven (7) cases were recorded on June 28th and six (6) on June 30th.

Sixty-seven (67) samples were processed.

Thirteen (13) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand six hundred and sixty-five (8,665); which is inclusive of thirty-eight (38) active cases. There is one (1) mild hospitalized case.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

