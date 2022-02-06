Home
121 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda
121 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda
February 6, 2022
1 hour ago
·
1 min read
The content originally appeared on:
Antigua News Room
(Dashboard Update for February 6, 2022) The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed one hundred and twenty-one (121) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 1st February, 2022 at 6pm. Three hundred and fifty-two (352) samples were processed. Eighty-two […]
