110 Pounds of Cannabis Seized at the Airport in Antigua and Barbuda

110 Pounds of Cannabis Seized at Airport

Fifty-five vacuumed sealed packages containing the controlled drugs cannabis were seized during a drug operation between the Police and Customs at the airport.

The substance, which amounted to 110 pounds, was discovered inside a cardboard at the Customs Warehouse on Sunday.

It is estimated to value EC$880,000.

So far this year, a total of 638 pounds of cannabis were seized, mainly at the two main ports of entry with an estimated street value of EC$3,739,260.00. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

