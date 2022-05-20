11-year old pregnant girl taken SLBMCentre for fear the pregnancy may endanger her life

SLB-MSJMC

CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet held a discussion with the officials about an 11-year old pregnant girl who was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for fear that the pregnancy may endanger her life.

The police operate a Special Victims Unit to treat with minors who suffer similar fate from sexual predators.

However, under the law, confidentiality is required.

The name of the victim and the names of those who may have victimized the young minor cannot be released.

Confidentiality then serves to protect even those who victimize.

