Dashboard Update for July 1, 2022)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed eleven (11) new COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 28th June, 2022 at 6pm.

Three (3) cases were recorded on June 27th and eight (8) on June 28th.

Fifty (50) samples were processed.

Twenty-six (26) recovered cases were recorded.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand six hundred and forty-four (8,644); which is inclusive of thirty-eight (38) active cases.

There is one (1) mild hospitalized case.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

